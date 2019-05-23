The Iowa football program is looking to add playmakers at the wide receiver position and one of their early targets in the Class of 2020 is wide receiver D’Vontae Key.

The 5-foot-11 prospect from Raytown, MO is rated by Rivals.com as a three star prospect and he currently holds an offer from the Hawkeyes.

“They really love my speed and Coach Copeland always tells me that he loves the way I can catch the football and make an explosive play,” Key said.

Key said he has a strong relationship with Coach Copeland, who is Iowa’s receivers coach and enjoys his approach to recruiting.

“We haven’t talked as much lately, but he’s a really cool guy and my family likes him a lot. The thing I like is he takes a low key approach to recruiting and doesn’t push you to commit. He just makes you feel comfortable.”

He plans on camping at Iowa in June and then he hopes to make an official visit to Iowa City in the fall. He has made two other trips to Iowa and enjoyed watching the Hawkeyes in a practice setting.

“I love the intensity of their practices. They really push and get after it and that’s what I like to do.”

This past season, Key had 32 receptions for 919 yards and 11 touchdowns for his high school team. Several other schools are showing strong interest in Key, but they haven’t stepped up with an offer. Those schools include: Missouri, Kansas State, Kansas, Minnesota, Wyoming, and Western Michigan.