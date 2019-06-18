Florida cornerback Keylen Gulley is going to be a Hawkeye. The 6-foot-0, 167-pound Largo native gave his verbal commitment to the Iowa coaching staff today after visiting campus in Iowa City this past week.

"Iowa made me feel at home," Gulley told HawkeyeReport.com. "It was like a home away from home"

"I loved the coaches, I loved what they stood for and how they do things," said Gulley. "I loved the people in Iowa City too. Everyone around there is all for you and I love it."