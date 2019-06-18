Keylen Gulley commits to Iowa
Florida cornerback Keylen Gulley is going to be a Hawkeye. The 6-foot-0, 167-pound Largo native gave his verbal commitment to the Iowa coaching staff today after visiting campus in Iowa City this past week.
"Iowa made me feel at home," Gulley told HawkeyeReport.com. "It was like a home away from home"
"I loved the coaches, I loved what they stood for and how they do things," said Gulley. "I loved the people in Iowa City too. Everyone around there is all for you and I love it."
Gulley, who also held scholarship offers from Southern Miss and South Dakota, joins high school teammate Quavon Matthews on Iowa's commitment list. The duo visited Iowa with Largo head coach Marcus Paschal, a former Hawkeye, who sees big things in the future for Gulley.
"Keylen has made tremendous progress since joining us a sophomore and being able to learn the small details of being a big time defensive back," said Paschal. "He is a long armed kid with with safety tackling ability and great hips in coverage to be a lock down corner."
1000% COMMITTED 🙇🏽♂️ Please Respect My Decision 💯 pic.twitter.com/FQgileP3uD— ShowTime5️⃣ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@GulleyKeylen) June 18, 2019
Overall, Gulley is commitment No. 14 for the Iowa coaching staff in the Class of 2020.
See highlights from Gulley's junior year at Largo in the video below.