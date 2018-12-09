Kicker Lucas Amaya walking on at Iowa
Kicker Lucas Amaya has made his college decision. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Wisconsin native will be playing for the Hawkeyes after accepting a preferred walk-on opportunity from the Iowa coaching staff.
“I also looked at South Dakota and Minnesota-Duluth, but Iowa was where I wanted to be and belonged,” said Amaya. “The atmosphere and the culture is just amazing. The coaching staff at Iowa makes every player feel like family and that’s what I love about it.”
Amaya, who made 8/11 field goals with a long of 44 yards at Muskego this past season, hopes to come in and compete for a spot next year with Iowa losing starter Miguel Recinos due to graduation.
“I’m a pure kicker,” Amaya said. “I do kick offs and field goals. I’m coming in as a preferred walk-on, but I’m going to try and earn my spot on the team and I’ll be working hard every day up until training camp to do so.”
Proud to announce I have committed to play Division 1 football at the University of Iowa. Thank you to my family, friends, and coaches for all the support during this process. #swarm19 #BIG10 pic.twitter.com/QSvMyaLgeT— Lucas Amaya (@lucasamaya07) December 9, 2018
See highlights from Amaya's senior year at Muskego in the video below.
Iowa's Class of 2019 walk-ons:
Lucas Amaya - 6-foot-3, 205-pound K from Muskego, WI (Muskego)
Nick DeJong - 6-foot-6, 260-pound OL from Pella, IA (Pella)
Zach Kluver - 6-foot-2, 205-pound LS from Ankeny, IA (Centennial)
Taylor Fox - 6-foot-3, 265-pound OL from Winthrop, IA (East Buchanan)