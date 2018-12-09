Kicker Lucas Amaya has made his college decision. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Wisconsin native will be playing for the Hawkeyes after accepting a preferred walk-on opportunity from the Iowa coaching staff.

“I also looked at South Dakota and Minnesota-Duluth, but Iowa was where I wanted to be and belonged,” said Amaya. “The atmosphere and the culture is just amazing. The coaching staff at Iowa makes every player feel like family and that’s what I love about it.”

Amaya, who made 8/11 field goals with a long of 44 yards at Muskego this past season, hopes to come in and compete for a spot next year with Iowa losing starter Miguel Recinos due to graduation.

“I’m a pure kicker,” Amaya said. “I do kick offs and field goals. I’m coming in as a preferred walk-on, but I’m going to try and earn my spot on the team and I’ll be working hard every day up until training camp to do so.”