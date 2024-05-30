Kickoff Times, TV Info Set for Multiple Iowa Football Games
The 2024 college football season is just three months away, which means it's time to start making plans for next fall's slate of games. That got a bit easier to do on Thursday, as Iowa and the Big Ten released kickoff times and/or TV information for several of Iowa's 2024 games.
Kickoff times and TV broadcast partners for Iowa's first three games, all home games against non-conference opponents, are locked in.
A kickoff time was also announced for Iowa's Homecoming game against Northwestern on October 26, was kickoff and TV information was also set for Iowa's regular season finale against Nebraska.
Here's a look at Iowa's full 2024 football schedule, with kickoff time and TV information added where possible.
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|LOCATION
|KICKOFF
|TV
|
8/31/24
|
Illinois State
|
Iowa City, IA
|
11:00 AM CT
|
BTN
|
9/7/24
|
Iowa State
|
Iowa City, IA
|
2:30 PM CT
|
CBS
|
9/14/21
|
Troy
|
Iowa City, IA
|
3:00 PM CT
|
FS1
|
9/21/24
|
Minnesota
|
Minneapolis, MN
|
TBD
|
TBD
|
10/5/24
|
Ohio State
|
Columbus, OH
|
TBD
|
TBD
|
10/12/24
|
Washington
|
Iowa City, IA
|
TBD
|
TBD
|
10/19/24
|
Michigan State
|
East Lansing, MI
|
TBD
|
TBD
|
10/26/24
|
Northwestern
|
Iowa City, IA
|
2:30 PM CT
|
TBD
|
11/2/24
|
Wisconsin
|
Iowa City, IA
|
TBD
|
TBD
|
11/8/24
|
UCLA
|
Pasadena, CA
|
8:00 PM CT
|
FOX
|
11/23/24
|
Maryland
|
College Park, MD
|
TBD
|
TBD
|
11/29/24
|
Nebraska
|
Iowa City, IA
|
6:30 PM CT
|
NBC
The information released today means that kickoff times are known for five of Iowa's seven home games; the Washington game (10/12) and the Wisconsin game (11/2) are the only Iowa home games without announced kickoff times now. Conversely, only one Iowa road game has an announced kickoff time -- Iowa's Friday night trip to UCLA on 11/8 is set for an 8 PM CT kickoff.
Overall, kickoff times are now set for six of Iowa's 12 games next season. The kickoff times for the remaining six games likely will not be announced until the 2024 season gets underway, unless one or more of Iowa's remaining games is set for a primetime start, as night game kickoffs are often announced in advance of the season.
Iowa currently has two night games set for the 2024 season, both in November. Iowa's first conference road trip to UCLA is set for a Friday night kickoff, while the annual Black Friday game against Nebraska is set for a primetime start for the first time ever. That late start could make for an even more charged Iowa-Nebraska tilt than usual, especially if one or both teams is in contention for a slot in the Big Ten Championship Game (or College Football Playoff).
The Hawkeyes also have three games set to air on network TV this fall, starting with the Cy-Hawk clash with Iowa State at 2:30 PM CT on CBS on September 7. Iowa's game at UCLA was previously announced to air on FOX, while today brought word that the Black Friday game against Nebraska will be televised on NBC. Additional Iowa games seem likely to air on network TV as well (especially the 10/5 visit to Columbus to face Ohio State), though we will have to wait for specific details.
Hawkeye fans who dislike early kickoffs should be heartened by the start times announced so far, as Iowa's only announced pre-noon kickoff is the season opener against Illinois State (11 AM CT on BTN on 8/31). Iowa fans who like having a consistent channel to watch the Hawkeyes look a bit less fortunate, though, as the five Iowa games with announced TV partners all have have a different network attached; prepare to watch the Hawkeyes all over the proverbial dial this fall.