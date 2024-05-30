The 2024 college football season is just three months away, which means it's time to start making plans for next fall's slate of games. That got a bit easier to do on Thursday, as Iowa and the Big Ten released kickoff times and/or TV information for several of Iowa's 2024 games.



Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaXZlIGhvbWUga2ljayB0aW1lcyBhbm5vdW5jZWQuPGJyPjxicj7w n46f77iPIGluZm8g4p6h77iPIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9iVHV1 aU1pb1dUIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vYlR1dWlNaW9XVDwvYT48YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSGF3a2V5ZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gm YW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNIYXdrZXllczwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1FMT1RBUG1ldVEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9R TE9UQVBtZXVRPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEhhd2tleWUgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBI YXdrZXllRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v SGF3a2V5ZUZvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNzk2MjQ4NDYzMzc5Njg5Njk3P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAzMCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Kickoff times and TV broadcast partners for Iowa's first three games, all home games against non-conference opponents, are locked in. A kickoff time was also announced for Iowa's Homecoming game against Northwestern on October 26, was kickoff and TV information was also set for Iowa's regular season finale against Nebraska. Here's a look at Iowa's full 2024 football schedule, with kickoff time and TV information added where possible.

2024 Iowa Football Schedule DATE OPPONENT LOCATION KICKOFF TV 8/31/24 Illinois State Iowa City, IA 11:00 AM CT BTN 9/7/24 Iowa State Iowa City, IA 2:30 PM CT CBS 9/14/21 Troy Iowa City, IA 3:00 PM CT FS1 9/21/24 Minnesota Minneapolis, MN TBD TBD 10/5/24 Ohio State Columbus, OH TBD TBD 10/12/24 Washington Iowa City, IA TBD TBD 10/19/24 Michigan State East Lansing, MI TBD TBD 10/26/24 Northwestern Iowa City, IA 2:30 PM CT TBD 11/2/24 Wisconsin Iowa City, IA TBD TBD 11/8/24 UCLA Pasadena, CA 8:00 PM CT FOX 11/23/24 Maryland College Park, MD TBD TBD 11/29/24 Nebraska Iowa City, IA 6:30 PM CT NBC

The information released today means that kickoff times are known for five of Iowa's seven home games; the Washington game (10/12) and the Wisconsin game (11/2) are the only Iowa home games without announced kickoff times now. Conversely, only one Iowa road game has an announced kickoff time -- Iowa's Friday night trip to UCLA on 11/8 is set for an 8 PM CT kickoff. Overall, kickoff times are now set for six of Iowa's 12 games next season. The kickoff times for the remaining six games likely will not be announced until the 2024 season gets underway, unless one or more of Iowa's remaining games is set for a primetime start, as night game kickoffs are often announced in advance of the season. Iowa currently has two night games set for the 2024 season, both in November. Iowa's first conference road trip to UCLA is set for a Friday night kickoff, while the annual Black Friday game against Nebraska is set for a primetime start for the first time ever. That late start could make for an even more charged Iowa-Nebraska tilt than usual, especially if one or both teams is in contention for a slot in the Big Ten Championship Game (or College Football Playoff).