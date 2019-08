One of the great traditions of Iowa football during the Kirk Ferentz era is having Kids Captains for every home game. The children who are part of the program are inspirations to all of us and have left a great impact on Iowa fans. At Kids Day, we meet all the Kids Captains and they are led on to the field by the seniors for the Hawkeyes. Enjoy this video of them coming out of the tunnel and swarming with the Iowa players.