IOWA CITY -- The story after Iowa's 40-0 win over Illinois State in the season opener was the play of the offense in the second half, particularly quarterback Cade McNamara who was sharp in guiding the Hawkeyes offense to 34 points after halftime. The story after Iowa's 20-19 loss to Iowa State on Saturday was again the play of the offense in the second half -- and in particular Cade McNamara, who struggled mightily after the break (3-of-10 for 19 yards and two interceptions in the second half). Kirk Ferentz spoke to the media on Tuesday at his regular press conference and quarterback play was a major topic of discussion. One idea that was raised? A possible quarterback rotation between McNamara and Northwestern transfer Brendan Sullivan, who was so far played just three snaps for the Hawkeyes this season. In 2001, Iowa used both Kyle McCann and Brad Banks at quarterback -- would Ferentz try something similar this season?

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIGFza2VkIEtpcmsgRmVyZW50eiBhYm91dCBoaXMgUUIgcm90YXRp b24gaW4gMjAwMSBhbmQgd2hldGhlciBoZSB0aGlua3MgdGhhdCBtaWdodCBi ZSB2aWFibGUgdGhpcyBzZWFzb24uIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby82 SzlzSG9VU1BNIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vNks5c0hvVVNQTTwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBBZGFtIEphY29iaSAoQGFkYW1famFjb2JpKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FkYW1famFjb2JpL3N0YXR1cy8xODMzNTg4 OTE4MTg2NjEwOTU2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAx MCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

"[Our] thinking was Brad was a guy that we thought had a good future here a year later, and we're going to get him involved in possible weekly. But that was dictated by Brad's performance in practice," said Ferentz. "We'll keep an open mind to anything. Obviously if it's going to help us win games now, that's the first priority. And secondly, if a player -- we rotate at other positions -- it's a little tougher at quarterback. It would take the right guy. But Brad certainly was the right guy." Ferentz continued to express confidence in McNamara as Iowa's starter, though. "We've been on the field twice. So far so good," Ferentz said in terms of how McNamara had looked in practice since Iowa's loss to Iowa State on Saturday. "I think he just needs to play. He needs to learn from those experiences. The faster you learn, the better, obviously. He's missed a lot of time. I think he needs that. It is a new offense for him," said Ferentz. "Probably, whatever it'd be, his third one in three years, something like that. There's some learning going on there. He can play better and I think he will play better. It's just a matter of working at it."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL0cxeGdLcDQxYktFP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=