Kirk Ferentz Discusses Possible QB Rotation and Offensive Struggles
IOWA CITY -- The story after Iowa's 40-0 win over Illinois State in the season opener was the play of the offense in the second half, particularly quarterback Cade McNamara who was sharp in guiding the Hawkeyes offense to 34 points after halftime. The story after Iowa's 20-19 loss to Iowa State on Saturday was again the play of the offense in the second half -- and in particular Cade McNamara, who struggled mightily after the break (3-of-10 for 19 yards and two interceptions in the second half).
Kirk Ferentz spoke to the media on Tuesday at his regular press conference and quarterback play was a major topic of discussion. One idea that was raised? A possible quarterback rotation between McNamara and Northwestern transfer Brendan Sullivan, who was so far played just three snaps for the Hawkeyes this season. In 2001, Iowa used both Kyle McCann and Brad Banks at quarterback -- would Ferentz try something similar this season?
"[Our] thinking was Brad was a guy that we thought had a good future here a year later, and we're going to get him involved in possible weekly. But that was dictated by Brad's performance in practice," said Ferentz.
"We'll keep an open mind to anything. Obviously if it's going to help us win games now, that's the first priority. And secondly, if a player -- we rotate at other positions -- it's a little tougher at quarterback. It would take the right guy. But Brad certainly was the right guy."
Ferentz continued to express confidence in McNamara as Iowa's starter, though.
"We've been on the field twice. So far so good," Ferentz said in terms of how McNamara had looked in practice since Iowa's loss to Iowa State on Saturday.
"I think he just needs to play. He needs to learn from those experiences. The faster you learn, the better, obviously. He's missed a lot of time. I think he needs that. It is a new offense for him," said Ferentz.
"Probably, whatever it'd be, his third one in three years, something like that. There's some learning going on there. He can play better and I think he will play better. It's just a matter of working at it."
Ferentz also discussed the offense's shortcomings near the goal line.
"You go into it with a plan and also the feel of the game dictates how you do things as well," Ferentz said in response to whether the use of Kamari Moulton or Leshon Williams on goal line plays was a pre-planned decision.
"I think the bigger issue -- especially on that one play we had penetration on the right side -- that was a hurtful play only because it was negative yardage. So you've got the ball down there and all of a sudden it's back on the 4- or 5-yard line," said Ferentz.
"Offensive football in general, losing yards is a bad thing. Especially down there, it just changes the whole complexion of things. But we still had opportunities and it was run and pass where we weren't good enough to cash in. We have to improve in that area if we expect to win games."
Ferentz noted the struggles inside the five-yard line at several other points during the media availability as well; as we noted after the game, Iowa's failure to score touchdowns in those situations was a major factor in the loss and based on his comments today, Ferentz is in full agreement with that assessment. Goal line execution and red zone improvement look to be key areas of emphasis for the Hawkeyes this week and as the season progresses.