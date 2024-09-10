PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry01WlRZMEs2UDVMJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTVaVFkwSzZQNUwnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Kirk Ferentz Discusses Possible QB Rotation and Offensive Struggles

Ross Binder • Hawkeye Beacon
Managing Editor

IOWA CITY -- The story after Iowa's 40-0 win over Illinois State in the season opener was the play of the offense in the second half, particularly quarterback Cade McNamara who was sharp in guiding the Hawkeyes offense to 34 points after halftime. The story after Iowa's 20-19 loss to Iowa State on Saturday was again the play of the offense in the second half -- and in particular Cade McNamara, who struggled mightily after the break (3-of-10 for 19 yards and two interceptions in the second half).

Kirk Ferentz spoke to the media on Tuesday at his regular press conference and quarterback play was a major topic of discussion. One idea that was raised? A possible quarterback rotation between McNamara and Northwestern transfer Brendan Sullivan, who was so far played just three snaps for the Hawkeyes this season. In 2001, Iowa used both Kyle McCann and Brad Banks at quarterback -- would Ferentz try something similar this season?

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIGFza2VkIEtpcmsgRmVyZW50eiBhYm91dCBoaXMgUUIgcm90YXRp b24gaW4gMjAwMSBhbmQgd2hldGhlciBoZSB0aGlua3MgdGhhdCBtaWdodCBi ZSB2aWFibGUgdGhpcyBzZWFzb24uIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby82 SzlzSG9VU1BNIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vNks5c0hvVVNQTTwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBBZGFtIEphY29iaSAoQGFkYW1famFjb2JpKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FkYW1famFjb2JpL3N0YXR1cy8xODMzNTg4 OTE4MTg2NjEwOTU2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAx MCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
"[Our] thinking was Brad was a guy that we thought had a good future here a year later, and we're going to get him involved in possible weekly. But that was dictated by Brad's performance in practice," said Ferentz.

"We'll keep an open mind to anything. Obviously if it's going to help us win games now, that's the first priority. And secondly, if a player -- we rotate at other positions -- it's a little tougher at quarterback. It would take the right guy. But Brad certainly was the right guy."

Ferentz continued to express confidence in McNamara as Iowa's starter, though.

"We've been on the field twice. So far so good," Ferentz said in terms of how McNamara had looked in practice since Iowa's loss to Iowa State on Saturday.

"I think he just needs to play. He needs to learn from those experiences. The faster you learn, the better, obviously. He's missed a lot of time. I think he needs that. It is a new offense for him," said Ferentz.

"Probably, whatever it'd be, his third one in three years, something like that. There's some learning going on there. He can play better and I think he will play better. It's just a matter of working at it."

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL0cxeGdLcDQxYktFP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Ferentz also discussed the offense's shortcomings near the goal line.

"You go into it with a plan and also the feel of the game dictates how you do things as well," Ferentz said in response to whether the use of Kamari Moulton or Leshon Williams on goal line plays was a pre-planned decision.

"I think the bigger issue -- especially on that one play we had penetration on the right side -- that was a hurtful play only because it was negative yardage. So you've got the ball down there and all of a sudden it's back on the 4- or 5-yard line," said Ferentz.

"Offensive football in general, losing yards is a bad thing. Especially down there, it just changes the whole complexion of things. But we still had opportunities and it was run and pass where we weren't good enough to cash in. We have to improve in that area if we expect to win games."

Ferentz noted the struggles inside the five-yard line at several other points during the media availability as well; as we noted after the game, Iowa's failure to score touchdowns in those situations was a major factor in the loss and based on his comments today, Ferentz is in full agreement with that assessment. Goal line execution and red zone improvement look to be key areas of emphasis for the Hawkeyes this week and as the season progresses.

