Part way through Iowa football's open practice at Kids' Day on Saturday afternoon, starting quarterback Cade McNamara went down with an apparent leg injury. The Michigan transfer trotted out of the pocket, ran up field, and stumbled at the 50-yard line, falling awkwardly. Able to get up and walk off on his own power, McNamara made his way to the locker room with an Iowa trainer.

Over an hour later, Kirk Ferentz finally made it known that his starter isn't expected to have any sort of major injury, and Hawkeye fans can breathe a little easier.

"It sounds like it's a muscle issue," Ferentz said following the practice. "So, it's unfortunate, obviously. But hopefully it's nothing too serious."

"I'll know more next week, but yeah, I'm not alarmed right now," Ferentz said. "It's not like he broke his leg or something like that. It's one of those things, we have to take it day-by-day and hopefully it's on the shorter end than the longer end."