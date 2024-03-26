During Kirk Ferentz's 25 years as the head coach of Iowa football, there hasn't been much turnover on his coaching staff's from year-to-year. Potentially the biggest shift since he took the position in Iowa City took place this offseason, as Ferentz hired Tim Lester to replace his son, Brian as the offensive coordinator. So far, things appear to be going swimmingly. "So far it's been good," Ferentz said at Tuesday afternoon's spring football presser. "It's probably a bigger adjustment for him since there's more of us that were here, and he's the new guy, if you will. But Tim is a great guy, great person. He's a veteran coach and been in a lot of different situations, a lot of different levels." "He's handling it really, really well and has done a great job with the players, as well. I don't want to speak for him, but I think the transition is going really smoothly and thus far very, very positive, so not surprised."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZSYjMzk7bGwgaGVhciBmcm9tIEtpcmsgRmVyZW50eiB0b21vcnJv dyBhdCAyOjMwIHRvIGRpc2N1c3Mgc3ByaW5nIHByYWN0aWNlLiA8YnI+PGJy PlRoZXJlIGFyZSBhbHJlYWR5IHNvbWUgcG9zaXRpdmUgdGhpbmdzIGJlaW5n IHNhaWQgZnJvbSBiZWhpbmQgdGhlIHNjZW5lcyBhYm91dCA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSGF3a2V5ZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gm YW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNIYXdrZXllczwvYT4gbmV3IE9D LCBUaW0gTGVzdGVyLiBBIGZldyBudWdnZXRzIG9uIGhvdyB0aGluZ3MgYXJl IGdvaW5n4qyH77iPPGJyPjxicj7wn5O4IEFQPGJyPlByZW1pdW06PGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2dRYllQSTMzYXIiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9nUWJZ UEkzM2FyPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vSEJBRFk3VDhNbCI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hCQURZN1Q4TWw8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRWxp b3QgQ2xvdWdoIChARWxpb3RDbG91Z2gpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vRWxpb3RDbG91Z2gvc3RhdHVzLzE3NzIzODA4MDUwMDU3NTA0 MzM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggMjUsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

While chemistry is positive, the real question is, will things change on the field this season? According to Ferentz, the answer is yes. "Basically we're just taking his playbook material and going with it," Ferentz said. "It's been a process, though. We're trying to install something each and every day. It's been challenging, I think, for everybody, and myself included, just learning the language and all that type of thing and trying to keep up." "We're doing that and seeing how the install is going and then also see how the players are handling that, and where it all ends up we'll see at the end of spring, and certainly we'll work through some of that in August, too. So far, so good. It's good." Challenging or not, it's something new, and that's what the Iowa fan base is starving for on the offensive side of the ball. Ferentz says he hasn't completely deviated from his ways that have provided so much success over two decades-plus, though. "I think it's going to look different, but I think philosophically we're in line," he said. "Not that it was a prerequisite, but he's been a head coach, and I think he understands how all three things function together. We played good defense here pretty much 20-plus years. That was a building block coming in." And you know what that means -- complimentary football. "That's been a big part of our blueprint, I guess," Ferentz continued. "Stats are great and all that, but the most important stat is winning games, and that has been first and foremost. And my visits with Tim, I think that's where he's at, too. He thinks the same way and he gets it. He gets how things work together."

Of course, the Hawkeye offense's success will largely be contingent on the health of the expected starting quarterback Cade McNamara. Coming off a torn ACL in the fifth game of Iowa's 2023 season, the former Michigan QB is still recovering from the injury and subsequent surgery. "He's limited right now," Ferentz said "He can throw the football standing, but he can't be really moving back, moving around or dropping, that type of deal." "I kind of have a harness on him because he's always anxious to do a little bit more than what he probably should. What we don't want to do is go backwards, but I would like to think in June he will be full speed so do everything and then have a couple months to get used to operating and get comfortable and confident again." The good news is that McNamara has had some experience in the RPO game from his days in Ann Arbor, and of course, he's been a starting Big Ten quarterback. "I don't see it being a major transition for him at all," Ferentz said. "I'm eager to see him when he can move and be mobile and adjust and do some things, but mentally he's right there in the muddle with the guys. He's relaying calls to his teammates that aren't in the huddle, that type of thing. He's 100 percent involved in it and engrossed in it."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Mb29rIHdob+KAmXMgdGhyb3dpbmcg8J+RgCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vSmFOWmlKVW1pUyI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0phTlppSlVtaVM8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRWxpb3QgQ2xvdWdoIChARWxpb3RDbG91Z2gpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRWxpb3RDbG91Z2gvc3RhdHVz LzE3NzA2MTkyNTM3MDE0MjczNTE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFy Y2ggMjEsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

In the meantime, it looks like Deacon Hill is the man that will be taking reps with the ones, as opposed to redshirt-freshman Marco Lainez. "Deacon has the benefit of he played the most last year of any of our guys, so certainly he's got more experience, but an awful lot of things he can work on," Ferentz said. "Marco has got a different set of circumstances and different things to work on, but every player on the team has got things they need to get better at." For now, Hill is listed above Lainez on the the depth chart, though Ferentz says no one should be too concerned about how the two-deeps currently look. "It's March 26th right now, so it doesn't mean a lot, and I told the players that in the first meeting," he said. "Nobody knows what it's going to look like on August 31st, so right now let's just worry about getting better and worry about your performance."