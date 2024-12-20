Kirk Ferentz Talks Hank Brown, Brendan Sullivan, Iowa QB Situation

(Photo by Iowa Hawkeyes (YouTube / Hawkeye Sports))

In addition to holding court on several big picture issues like the transfer portal, Iowa's NIL positioning, and the 105-man roster limit at Friday's media availability, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz also spent a considerable amount of time discussing the Hawkeye quarterback situation. First, he talked about the process of adding Auburn transfer Hank Brown, the newest member of Iowa's quarterback room. "It's like anything you do in the portal. If you go to the portal, you're trying to improve your depth, trying to improve the level of competition at any given position," Ferentz said. "Obviously, we're a little thin at that spot right now body-wise. [We] need some guys that we think have a chance to really develop and grow." READ MORE: COMMIT: Portal Quarterback Hank Brown Chooses Iowa

"I know [offensive coordinator] Tim Lester has been really thorough with his evaluations on everybody, including high school film," noted Ferentz. "That was a big part of the evaluation, going back and watching all the prospects that we look at in high school, following it to whatever college tape may be there." "I think the things that Tim is looking for, he found that with Hank," said Ferentz. "The other key component is what is it going to be like when we meet the prospect, his family, how we feel they're going to fit in the program. Vice versa, it has to be a mutual deal. [We] felt really good about it. We're excited about it." READ MORE: Three Thoughts on Hank Brown's Commitment to Iowa

Ferentz also noted that both Brown and incoming true freshman Jimmy Sullivan were joining the program shorly and would be available to practice with Iowa in the lead-up to the Music City Bowl against #19 Missouri (December 30, 1:30 PM CT).

It's new for us," Ferentz said. "At least we'll get eyes on these guys, get them out there. Tim will have them totally confused by Monday. They can travel with us to the bowl game but they can't play. We're going to add to the competition here in the spring and see how it goes. Both [Brown] and Jimmy Sullivan will be a part of that."

Ferentz was also asked if he was comfortable with where Iowa was at in terms of adding players out of the transfer portal. "It's a process, as you know," he explained. "A lot of people are out traveling around. I guess it all comes to an end Sunday, I think. Seems like it's been a long journey." "I think we're in a good position," Ferentz added. "We'll do our due diligence. If it works, it works with players we're involved with. If not, so be it. We have a couple more visitors coming here I guess before Sunday. As far as I know, we're done Sunday. That could change. I think we're comfortable right now."

Finally, Ferentz also addressed the condition of Brendan Sullivan, who missed the last two games of the regular season, but was back atop the new depth chart released on Friday. "[Sullivan looks] really good," Ferentz said. "I'm going back to the end of the season. Friday and Monday, we were off that weekend. That Friday and Monday we worked. Just shorts, not contact. I don't think he did anything or didn't do much. Since that time he's been great. He feels fully confident. The injury is in the history now."