Iowa safety Koen Entringer smiles during a Tuesday, September 10 media availability in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Adam Jacobi / Hawkeye Beacon)

IOWA CITY — When ISU receiver Jaylin Noel streaked past Iowa safety Xavier Nwankpa for a 75-yard touchdown in what would become a heartbreaking 20-19 loss for the Hawkeyes, Kirk Ferentz didn't hesitate to bring in redshirt freshman Koen Entringer, Nwankpa's backup at SS. The benching itself is unremarkable; Nwankpa is still listed at first-string SS heading into Saturday's game against Troy (3 PM CT kickoff, FS1) and practicing with the 1s. What's remarkable is that Entringer was the one answering the call, just nine months after tearing his ACL at the Citrus Bowl. "I tore it in the bowl game, and I just knew I'd be playing Week 1," Entringer said. "I ran down to tackle someone; I ended up tackling him and my foot got stuck in the turf. I tried to get off the field, and I couldn't really feel my leg." Indeed, rarely can a missed assignment and temporary benching be called a "feel-good story," especially when it involves a loss to a hated rival like Iowa State, but Entringer's path back to the field has been one of the best surprises the team could have asked for in the opening weeks of the 2024 season. "I'm just blessed by God," Entringer said of his fast recovery from the January 1 injury. "I don't know, He just... made me the right way, I guess." Entringer burst onto the scene during his true freshman season with a chase-down tackle from across the field in Iowa's Big Ten Championship loss to Michigan in December:

With a stalwart like Nwankpa entrenched at SS1, the irrepressible Entringer has also played multiple positions in practice, helping his case for getting on the field. It's a wise decision, but he also currently finds himself behind another defensive standout in Sebastian Castro at the CASH spot — not that Entringer seems to mind that, either. "Castro, obviously an amazing player, it's awesome just to be able to sit behind him," Entringer said. "He plays strong safety and CASH too. Just to watch him operate, learn from him — he has so much knowledge and so much experience to give me, and I'm just trying to soak up as much of that as I can before he goes." Castro is far from the only member of the veteran-heavy Hawkeye secondary to provide guidance in that situation; junior cornerback TJ Hall found himself in the unique (and perhaps unenviable) position of giving perspective to both Entringer and Nwankpa. "With Nebraska [in 2022], I gave up some touchdowns, and I felt like it was my fault," Hall said Tuesday. "And [Nwankpa] gave up one and I told him, 'Hey, I gave up one too, it happens sometimes.' But he's in a good head space, I let him know stuff like that is going to happen. I still want him as my teammate and I still want him as my strong safety."