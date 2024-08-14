IOWA CITY -- This offseason, Iowa redshirt sophomore defensive back Koen Entringer dealt with the first major injury, surgery and recovery of his football career. As of now, the six-foot, 207-pound defensive back is already back and practicing with the Hawkeyes after that leg injury. Entringer was the lone player Kirk Ferentz discussed as returning from injury at Iowa's media day last Friday, saying that "everybody is different in terms of their healing capacities, pace. He's broken every record. He's practicing."

Up until summer workouts, Entringer was on his own -- a time that can be lonely and monotonous for those on the path to recovery. He said things went about as smoothly as they could have. "The guys around me have made me feel like I've only been out for a week, honestly," he said with a smile. "It wasn't hard to stay engaged. I love my teammates so much -- getting to see some of those guys who don't get as many opportunities make some plays in the spring and cheering them on was just as exciting as if I was out there with them." During the spring, he had enough to worry about for himself too, as he worked on strengthening his leg to get back to full health and envisioned returning to the field. "I was doing mental reps and trying to get better there," Entringer said. "That was something Coach (Phil) Parker told me to make sure was a point of emphasis, and I definitely tried to do that."

Now that he's back and practicing, Ferentz said that they're handling Entringer's return delicately. "We're going to try to be really smart because it takes -- what I also know or have learned, when guys get cleared, it takes a while for them to get their confidence back," Ferentz said. "He's really kind of running around like there's no problem, but try to protect him from himself a little bit." It sounds like that precaution may be necessary -- not because he's likely to get re-injured-- but because Entringer feels ready to get back at it full-force. "My confidence is sky high," he said. "I don't think tackling will be too hard. It's something that I've always enjoyed doing. It's awesome that I get to go against a great group of receivers and tight ends every day."

