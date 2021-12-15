Koen Entringer picks the Hawkeyes
Defensive back Koen Entringer is headed to the University of Iowa. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Michigan native announced his decision live on Instagram today and will be signing with the Hawkeyes after making an official visit to campus this past weekend.
A three-star prospect, Entringer had narrowed his options down to Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Boston College this past week. Other scholarship offers during the recruiting process included Notre Dame, Utah, Colorado, Maryland, Syracuse, and Vanderbilt, among others.
As a senior, Entringer finished the season with 88 tackles, three tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and one interception on defense and 26 catches for 444 yards and six touchdowns on offense for Walled Lake Western High School.
See highlights from Entringer's senior year in the video below.