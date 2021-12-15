Koen Entringer picks the Hawkeyes

Defensive back Koen Entringer is headed to the University of Iowa. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Michigan native announced his decision live on Instagram today and will be signing with the Hawkeyes after making an official visit to campus this past weekend.

A three-star prospect, Entringer had narrowed his options down to Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Boston College this past week. Other scholarship offers during the recruiting process included Notre Dame, Utah, Colorado, Maryland, Syracuse, and Vanderbilt, among others.