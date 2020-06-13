Starting strong safety Jack Koerner was injured early Friday evening in a watercraft incident in Lake of the Ozarks.

Per a release from the University of Iowa, who confirmed the injury, said that it was non-life threatening and that he was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Koerner had been back in Iowa City this week with his teammates for the first time since the middle of March participating in voluntary workouts.

Iowa said Koerner was in Lake of the Ozarks on a father/son weekend trip with friends from the Des Moines area. Another friend who was with Koerner was the transported via helicopter to a medical facility for what appears to be more serious injuries.

Koerner moved into the starting lineup last year in the second game of the season. He started every game from that point forward at free safety. He finished the year second in tackles with 81 and had one interception and broke up five passes. Koerner also forced one fumble and forced two others. On Friday, Kirk Ferentz announced that Koerner would be a member of the 2020 Iowa Leadership Council.