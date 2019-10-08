Jack Koerner has followed a very familiar path. He walked on at Iowa and figured out quickly that his quickest path to playing time would be to listen and learn from the veterans at the safety position. He followed around Jake Gervase and asked plenty of questions. He's picked the brain of follow safety Geno Stone as well. That mindset has served him well to this point in the season and he's settled into the starting lineup. Koerner discusses his path to preparing to make the most of his opportunity.

