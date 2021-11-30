Koerner talks Michigan, celebration, and Moss award

It was a pretty fun Saturday for Jack Koerner, his family, and his teammates. The Iowa safety and a few of his teammates, including Riley Moss, got together to watch the Minnesota/Wisconsin game and do a little boat rowing on social media.



The leader of the Hawkeye secondary discusses his teammate, Riley Moss, being named the top defensive back in the Big Ten, celebrating on Saturday with his family and teammates, and he looks ahead to what he has seen from the Michigan offense and run game.

