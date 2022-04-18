Kooper Ebel adds Iowa offer

After a spring practice visit to Iowa City over the weekend, in-state linebacker Kooper Ebel has a new scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Hartley native received the news from Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz on Saturday morning.

"We got to Iowa at 8 AM Saturday morning, and the very first thing we did was head to Coach Ferentz's office," said Ebel. "This was the first time myself and my parents were able to speak with Coach Ferentz and it was a good conversation. Coach was a very easy going, genuine man, and my parents and I enjoyed our time with him."

"He told me that I had earned a scholarship to the University of Iowa at the end of our meeting," Ebel said. "I was pumped and my Iowa fan parents were as well."

After receiving the offer, Ebel and his parents were able to watch Iowa's practice where he followed the linebackers around and saw how they were coached up by assistant defensive coordinator Seth Wallace.

"At practice, I watched the linebackers," said Ebel. "I loved coach Seth Wallace’s coaching style. The intensity at practice was like no other I have seen."

"I really enjoyed my time at Iowa and look forward to making it back sometime," Ebel said.

A three-star prospect, Ebel currently holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Vanderbilt, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Northern Iowa, and Illinois State.