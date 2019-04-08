After picking up a scholarship offer at Iowa’s junior day in February, Class of 2021 linebacker Randolph Kpai had a chance to return to campus this past weekend for another visit. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Kpai, who attends Washington High School in Sioux Falls, SD, was in Iowa City on Saturday to watch the Hawkeyes at work in spring practice.

“The visit was great,” said Kpai. “I got to watch Coach Wallace do his thing at practice and then got to meet with him afterwards. We ate lunch together and chatted with a few of the other coaches. Then I got a chance to meet with Coach Ferentz after we went to check out the stadium.”

In addition to talking with the Hawkeye coaching staff, the trip also gave Kpai a chance to catch up with Seth Benson, who is a freshman linebacker at Iowa that graduated from Sioux Falls Washington in the Class of 2018.

“He loves it there,” Kpai said. “We went and checked out his dorm and after that we explored the campus, which I thought was really cool because the whole place was alive and there was so much to do.”

After a pair of visits to Iowa City in recent months, the Class of 2021 prospect is getting more comfortable with the Hawkeye football program.

“I really like it,” Kpai said. “I'm getting a good feel for the coaches and the people there.”

Currently, Kpai holds early scholarship offers from Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota State. Next weekend, he will be in Lincoln, NE for the Huskers’ spring game.