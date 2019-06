Ryan Kriener has been overseas before, but his most recent trip was a little different. It was with the East Coast All Star team that played in Greece and as you might expect, Kriener dealt with a more physical version of basketball. He discusses that experience, Cordell Pemsl's dog, what he has seen from the new additions to the Iowa roster, how he might be the only senior this year, and how he has helped Jordan Bohannon with his recovery.