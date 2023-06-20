The 2023 NBA Draft is just a few days away (Thursday, June 22, 7:00 PM CT, ESPN) and for the third-straight season, Iowa should have a player hear his name called during the draft. More importantly, for the second-straight season, an Iowa player should be selected in the first round of the draft. Keegan Murray became the highest-drafted Hawkeye player to be taken in the NBA Draft last season when he was taken fourth overall by the Sacramento Kings. This year, Kris Murray should hear his name called on Thursday night -- though not as early in the process as his brother did last season. Kris' draft stock isn't as high as Keegan's was a year ago, due to being a year older (23 in a few months) and not being quite the prospect that his twin brother was. Still, Kris is widely tabbed to hear his name called during the first round of this year's draft. Last year Keegan Murray became the first Iowa player taken in the first round of the draft since Ricky Davis in 1998. If Kris Murray joins his brother in becoming a first-round selection this year, it will be the first time that Iowa has had players taken in the first round of the NBA Draft in consecutive seasons in over 50 years. In 1970, John Johnson was taken seventh overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers. In 1971, Fred Brown was drafted sixth overall by the Seattle SuperSonics. That would be some very exclusive company for the Murray twins to join. So where are the mock drafts projecting Kris Murray to go and what do they say about his game? Let's take a look.

ESPN

Mock Drafters: Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo

Last Updated: June 14, 2023 PICK: #24 Sacramento Kings ANALYSIS: "The Kings are hoping to further shift toward contending in the West and are believed to be primarily eyeing more experienced college players at this pick. ... His shooting and versatility create a solid value floor, and while he profiles best as a role player due to the fact he's not a dynamic ball handler, Murray seems likely to help a team in relatively short order. "

CBS SPORTS

Mock Drafter: Kyle Boone

Last Updated: June 18, 2023 PICK: #21 Brooklyn Nets ANALYSIS: Murray had a breakout season for Iowa averaging north of 20 points per game while showing off range as a 3-point shooter. He's a combo forward who brings versatility, polish and size.

THE ATHLETIC

Mock Drafter: Sam Vecenie

Last Updated: June 15, 2023 PICK: #19 Golden State Warriors ANALYSIS: "Murray isn’t quite his brother in terms of effectiveness. He’s not the shooter Keegan is and is not quite as athletic. But he’s a 6-8, well-rounded wing who stepped into Keegan’s role at Iowa and averaged 20 points, eight rebounds and two assists per game. And across the league, teams continue to look for wings with real size and athleticism who can immediately step in and play. At 22 years old, Murray figures to provide genuine value within the first two years of his career as a rotation three/four with a starter’s upside."

THE RINGER

Mock Drafter: Kevin O'Connor

Last Updated: June 20, 2023 PICK: #27 Charlotte Hornets ANALYSIS: "After the Hornets draft Brandon Miller early, let’s roll with another forward here. After all, Gordon Hayward won't last forever, and both Kelly Oubre Jr. and PJ Washington are free agents. Murray could slide right in and receive early minutes like his twin brother, Keegan, did for the Kings as a rookie." More detailed breakdown here.

SPORTING NEWS

Mock Drafter: Kyle Irving

Last Updated: June 13, 2023 PICK: #24 Sacramento Kings ANALYSIS: "After snapping the longest playoff drought among the four major North American sports, the Kings will look to add an instant-impact player to take another step forward. In need of some frontcourt depth and perimeter shooting, Sacramento should keep things in the family and select Kris Murray, who brings a similar skillset as his identical twin, Keegan, who the Kings took with a top-five pick last year."

USA TODAY / FOR THE WIN

Mock Drafter: Bryan Kalbrosky

Last Updated: June 16, 2023 PICK: #24 Sacramento Kings ANALYSIS: "Iowa’s Kris Murray averaged 20.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists while adding 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals per game for Iowa. He was one of just three players in Division I men’s college basketball to record at least 200 rebounds, 30 steals, 30 blocks and 60 3-pointers last season. The other two were Brandon Miller and Taylor Hendricks. It was a successful campaign during his first-ever season playing without his twin brother, Keegan Murray."

CLUTCH POINTS

Mock Drafter: Brett Siegel

Last Updated: June 19, 2023 PICK: #19 Golden State Warriors ANALYSIS: "If [the Warriors] stay in this spot, Iowa’s Kris Murray can instantly be a source of scoring and wing depth. Like his brother Keegan Murray with the Sacramento Kings, Kris is just a smart player who understands his role and can be a catch-and-shoot threat. The Warriors need secondary players who can help them get back to the NBA Finals, and Murray is certainly an impactful prospect who is ready to contribute right away."

YAHOO SPORTS

Mock Drafter: Krysten Peek

Last Updated: June 19, 2023 PICK: #24 Sacramento Kings ANALYSIS: "Murray is one of the best 3-and-D guards in this draft class, and Kings fans probably. would love to see Murray reunited with his twin brother, Keegan, who the Kings drafted with the No. 4 pick last year. Murray is one of the older, more established players in this draft class and can add some instant 3-point shooting and defensive versatility to the secondary group on a Kings team that made the playoffs for the first time in 17 years.

BLEACHER REPORT

Mock Drafter: Jonathan Wasserman

Last Updated: June 2, 2023 PICK: #28 Utah Jazz ANALYSIS: "Murray comes off as NBA-ready with similar shot-making and off-ball scoring skills as twin brother Keegan."

NBA DRAFT ROOM

Mock Drafter: n/a

Last Updated: June 19, 2023 PICK: #24 Sacramento Kings ANALYSIS: "Brother of Keegan, Kris is a smooth and versatile forward who put up big numbers this past season. Looks very NBA ready."

NETSCOUTS

Mock Drafter: n/a

Last Updated: June 16, 2023 PICK: #21 Brooklyn Nets ANALYSIS: n/a

NBADRAFT.NET

Mock Drafter: n/a

Last Updated: June 19, 2023 PICK: #22 Brooklyn Nets ANALYSIS: n/a

SUMMARY