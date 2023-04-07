Friday morning, Iowa forward Kris Murray announced his plan to declare for the 2023 NBA Draft on Twitter and Instagram.

"I want to thank Coach McCaffery, the coaching staff, my teammates and Hawkeye Nation for an incredible three years," Murray said in his statement. "Growing up in Cedar Rapids and getting to wear the black and gold has allowed me to live out my dream and accomplish so much on the basketball floor."

He continued: "Now, it's time for the next chapter in my basketball journey. With that being said, I will be entering my name into the 2023 NBA Draft!"

This season, Murray averaged career highs in points (20.2), rebounds (7.9) and assists (2.0) per game, and earned a spot on the Big Ten's First Team while also being named a Third-Team All-American.

The 6'8", 220-pound prospect has been projected to be a first-round draft pick by several draft analysts.