Kris Murray Declares for 2023 NBA Draft
Friday morning, Iowa forward Kris Murray announced his plan to declare for the 2023 NBA Draft on Twitter and Instagram.
"I want to thank Coach McCaffery, the coaching staff, my teammates and Hawkeye Nation for an incredible three years," Murray said in his statement. "Growing up in Cedar Rapids and getting to wear the black and gold has allowed me to live out my dream and accomplish so much on the basketball floor."
He continued: "Now, it's time for the next chapter in my basketball journey. With that being said, I will be entering my name into the 2023 NBA Draft!"
This season, Murray averaged career highs in points (20.2), rebounds (7.9) and assists (2.0) per game, and earned a spot on the Big Ten's First Team while also being named a Third-Team All-American.
The 6'8", 220-pound prospect has been projected to be a first-round draft pick by several draft analysts.
Kris will join his brother Keegan at the next level; Keegan was selected fourth overall by the Sacramento Kings in the 2022 NBA Draft. This season, Keegan is averaging 12.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per game for the Kings, while shooting 41.6 percent from three-point range. He broke the NBA record for most three-pointers made in a rookie season, previously held by Donovan Mitchell with 187 in 2017-18. Murray has currently made 203 3-pointers this season.