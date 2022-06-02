Kris Murray discusses his return to the Hawkeyes
One day after announcing that he would be returning for another season with the Iowa basketball program, Kris Murray met with the media on Thursday to discuss what he learned in the last six weeks and the decision to play one more year of college basketball.
Murray discusses how he has improved as a player, the training that he did the last six weeks and the feedback that he received from NBA teams, and he talks about his role this year on the Iowa team.