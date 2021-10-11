Kris Murray expects to land a larger role

If you listen to Fran McCaffery talk about his team, the expectations this year are that there will be a pair of Murray's on the floor this season. Last year it was Keegan Murray who assumed a budding star role and this year it could be his twin brother, Kris, who gets more playing time and ends up with a bigger role for the Hawkeyes.



Murray discusses what positions he might play and what he sees his role becoming this season. He also talks about how competitive he is with his brother and his weight and strength gain since arriving on campus.

