Southeast Valley safety Kyler Fisher knew an opportunity to walk on at the University of Iowa was too much for him to pass up.

“I've always dreamed of playing Division I football and being able to do so in my home state is an opportunity I couldn't pass up.”

Fisher knows that the Hawkeye coaches played a big role in his eventual decision.

“They've been extremely helpful throughout the recruiting process," said Fisher. "I know that I will be coached by some of the best in college football.”

A recent trip to Iowa City before Signing Day is what helped Fisher pick Iowa in the end.

“In my last visit, I got to walk around campus and meet with most of the coaches," Fisher said. "We went out and ate at a restaurant down the street and I was also able to watch practice that night. At this time, I was sure that I wanted to be a Hawkeye. It was just that my parents wanted to make sure they had their questions answered.”

Fisher took some time after the trip to finalize that decision.

“I sat down and had a long conversation with my parents about what it meant to commit to Iowa," he said. "I also had some time to think about and talk it over with myself. Then once I was sure, I called Coach Woods from Iowa and told him of my commitment.”

Coach Woods came away pleased hearing the news from Fisher.

"He has been one of the main coaches who have recruited me," said Fisher. "He was excited and glad that I made the choice to become a Hawkeye.”

Fisher knows that the staff in Iowa City likes what he could potentially do at safety.

“They believe I have the right tools to someday become a great player for the Hawkeyes.”

The focus is now is to finish his senior year of school strong.

“As of right now, I'm going to finish high school strong in academics and athletics," Fisher said. "Then I’ll train and get ready for next level.”