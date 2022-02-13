Kyler Kasper names top 10

Four-star wide receiver Kyler Kasper is starting to narrow things down a bit.

On Saturday, the 6-foot-5, 195-pound Arizona native named a top 10 from his list of 23 scholarship offers.

The 10 schools making the cut were Ohio State, Iowa, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Georgia, USC, Oregon, Arizona State, UCLA, and Miami.

Kasper, whose father Kevin Kasper played at Iowa and then in the NFL for several years, visited Iowa City three times this past year. Other college visits include Arizona State, USC, UCLA, and most recently Oregon.

A top 100 prospect in the Class of 2023, Kasper has already been selected to play in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio next January. In addition to his top ten, he also holds scholarship offers from Arizona, California, Colorado, Duke, Iowa State, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oregon State, Penn State, Utah, and Vanderbilt.

See highlights from Kasper's junior year at Williams Field High School in Gilbert, AZ in the video below.