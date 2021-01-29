HawkeyeReport - Kyson Van Vugt picking up interest

At 6-foot-7, 225 pounds, Western Christian defensive end Kyson Van Vugt has seen his college interest take off after a dominating junior campaign, which was his first season playing football at the high school level.

“The University of South Dakota (has offered)."

Three other Midwestern programs including the Hawkeyes are following Van Vugt and his progress.

“NDSU, Iowa, and Drake.”

Van Vugt mentioned that one of the Iowa staff members has been in touch with him early on.

“I have had phone calls with Coach Kelvin Bell and so has my coach.”

The conversation with the Hawkeye staff was something that left Van Vugt feeling good about their school.

“My call with Coach Bell was great. Iowa sounds lke a really great program with plans to do great big things in the future.”

Van Vugt has high praise for what he has seen in regards to the University.

“Iowa is a really great program," said Van Vugt. "One thing that stands out about them is how they develop every kid there to reach their ceiling.”

Iowa City is among the campuses that Van Vugt hopes to visit if things open up in the spring.

“If possible, I’d love to visit USD, NDSU, Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska.”

Van Vugt mentioned what has allowed him to stand out from his peers in the eyes of college coaches.

“I believe that my frame is a big part, but also my physicality and how I don’t give up on plays and the amount of work I put in the weight room.”

This past high school football season was one that Van Vugt finished strong.

“This season went really great," Van Vugt said. "I felt like we were playing some great football towards the end of the year after a tough start. We had a really good group that got better every day.”

Van Vugt has a number of other sports on the schedule at this point as well.

“I am in basketball and track and have been getting in the weight room pretty consistently.”