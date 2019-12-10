The overall athleticism of 6-foot-3, 185-pound Camanche linebacker L.J. Henderson has helped him garner attention from a number of in-state colleges including the Hawkeyes.

“As of now, I've thought about Iowa, Iowa Western, Iowa Central, and UNI for football.”

Henderson, who had Brian Ferentz visit him last week and is expecting Kirk Ferentz to take a trip to Camanche tonight, was able to make it to Iowa City earlier in the fall.

“I went to the Iowa vs. Illinois game and the atmosphere had an incredible feeling to it. The staff did a really good job showing what Iowa has to offer.”

The visits from the Iowa staff are something special for Henderson.

“It's an unbelievable feeling. It's a dream that I've had to play D1 sports since I was a kid and now it's finally becoming a reality.”

The Hawkeyes are a college that Henderson is keeping a close eye on.

“I feel like Iowa would be an amazing place to play and go to school, but I am just keeping my options open at the moment.”

The University of Iowa staff has spoken extremely highly of Henderson and his skills.

“They believe I'm a D1 football player, have a lot of potential, and I’m under the radar right now.”

Henderson mentioned the two programs that he has followed since he was younger.

“It was always North Carolina for basketball, but for football is Iowa.”

Henderson is trying to focus on the best fit in college, not the largest college.

“I think honestly I'm just going to do visits and find where I feel the most comfortable and feel like I have the best opportunity to make an impact and maximize my potential as a student athlete.”