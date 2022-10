As the son of a former Buckeye All American and legend, Luke Lachey grew up around the Ohio State program and going to games in Columbus. On Saturday, the tight end will be playing against the Buckeyes and for the Hawkeyes.



Lachey met with the media on Wednesday via Zoom to discuss what this experience will be like, how his mom has been with him during his time at Iowa and his dad being able to call this game for the Buckeyes in the radio booth, plus his memories of being at the stadium as a kid.