With top tight end Sam LaPorta sidelined late in the first quarter due to an injury, Iowa needed another passing catching target to step forward. Enter Luke Lachey, who has had his moments this season. But, now he was a true top target and he responded with five receptions for 77 yards including a huge catch for 33 yards in the fourth quarter to set up the game winning field goal by Drew Stevens.



Following the thrilling win, Lachey talked about the huge reception and being able to make that play in the a big spot in the game.