Luke Lachey got a taste of what life without Sam LaPorta might be like in the final three periods of the Hawkeyes win over Minnesota. He shined in that opportunity, including hauling in a huge 33 yard reception that led to Iowa's game winning field goal.



This week Iowa will be without their leading receiver for the whole game and that means Lachey will once again have a larger role. He discusses how LaPorta has helped him to prepare for the upcoming game and the chance to win a the Big Ten for the second straight season.