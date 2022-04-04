Lainez enjoys visit to Iowa spring practice

Iowa quarterback commit Marco Lainez was back in Iowa City this past weekend to watch the Hawkeyes during spring practice. For the 6-foot-3, 225-pound New Jersey native, it was a good opportunity to be around the team more and see the work they put in on a day to day basis.

"The atmosphere was awesome," said Lainez. "I loved the competition between the offense and the defense. It really made me miss football."

Traveling to Iowa with Lainez was high school teammate Logan Howland, a 6-foot-7, 280-pound offensive lineman who left campus with a new scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes.

"Logan loved it," Lainez said. "It was a really good experience and hen he got an offer it was awesome. I’m starting recruit him even more now."

The trip was also Lainez's first time in Iowa City since quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe retired and offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz took over the role, which the four-star prospect is comfortable with.

"I'm still 100%," said Lainez. "Brian Ferentz is extremely smart with the offense and the team is amazing. The culture is very developmental and family oriented."

Up next on the calendar for Lainez is the Rivals Camp in Philadelphia on May 15 and the Elite 11 Regional in Washington D.C. on May 22.