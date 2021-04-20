HawkeyeReport - Livingston learns more about Iowa

Offensive lineman Landen Livingston and teammate Demetrious "DJ" Allen had a chance to learn more about the Hawkeyes during a virtual visit with the Iowa coaching staff on Monday night.

"I was absolutely very impressed with the Zoom meeting last night," said Livingston. "I know that my family loved it as well as DJ's."

For Iowa, it was recruiting director Tyler Barnes that spoke with the duo from Leo High School in Indiana, both of whom hold a scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes.

"He basically went through everything that you would need to know when it comes to deciding where to go," Livingston said. "He went through their academics and football facilities. Then he went through the entire coaching staff introducing them and telling us where they were from."

"He really focused on the mentality that Coach Ferentz has installed in the Iowa football program," said Livingston. "He also went through the areas and buildings of the academic fields that we are interested in."

"He did a really good job with it. I was impressed of what he had to say about the Iowa football program," Livingston said. "It really opened my eyes to see how Iowa values the offensive line and defensive line a lot."

Following the Zoom meeting, Iowa invited both Livingston and Allen to make an official visit to campus on June 25, which sounds like will be a go for both prospects.

"Iowa is one of my top schools right now I would say," said Livingston. "I can’t wait to get down there on to campus and check it out."

Currently, Livingston has also scheduled one other official visit, which is to West Virginia on June 11.

A three-star prospect, Livingston holds scholarship offers from Iowa, West Virginia, Michigan State, Minnesota, Indiana, Purdue, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Tulane, Air Force, Toledo, Central Michigan, Miami-OH, Ball State, and Bowling Green.