Landyn Van Kekerix commits to Iowa

In-state linebacker Landyn Van Kekerix is going to be a Hawkeye. After making an official visit to Iowa City this past weekend, the 6-foot-2, 195-pound Van Kekerix gave his verbal commitment to Iowa and signed his national letter of intent today.

"After going on the official visit and getting to know the coaching staff more the past few weeks, Iowa felt like it was the right fit," Van Kekerix told HawkeyeReport.com.

A two-star prospect, Van Kekerix chose the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from South Dakota and South Dakota State. He received an offer from Iowa during a visit from linebackers coach Seth Wallace and lead recruiter LeVar Woods last week.

As a senior, Van Kekerix led Rock Valley/Boyden-Hull to the state championship game in Class 3A, finishing the season with 707 yards rushing, 811 yards receiving, and 33 touchdowns on offense along with 76 tackles and 11.5 TFL on defense.

See highlights from Van Kekerix in his senior year in the video below.