It's fair to say that things haven't gone great this season for the Iowa offense. But they did on Saturday afternoon, piling up nearly 400 yards of total offense and scoring a season high 33 points in a blowout win over Northwestern.



Leading the way for the Iowa offense catching the football was Sam LaPorta, who caught five passes for 53 yards. The senior tight end discusses the improved play of the Iowa offense in this game, the play of Spencer Petras, and the offensive line playing well against the Wildcats.