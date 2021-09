It was clear last season that Sam LaPorta was a favorite target for Spencer Petras in the passing game. One game into the 2021 season and that hasn't changed. LaPorta was targeted nine times, pulling in five receptions for a career best 83 yards.



Following the victory over Indiana, LaPorta spoke to the media about his chemistry with Petras, springing Tyler Goodson for an early touchdown, and the overall play of the Iowa offense and defense in the win.