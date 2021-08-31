LaPorta has high expectations for himself, TE group

Sam LaPorta was thrown into the deep end of the pool in his first year on campus. The Hawkeye tight end made a leap in last season as a sophomore, increasing his receptions and improving his blocking. Heading into his junior campaign, LaPorta feels ready to have a true breakout season at one of Iowa's glamour positions.



He discusses how he has continued to improve, what it will be like on Saturday playing in front of a full house for the first time in over a year, and he also has very positive comments for the other tight ends and how they are coming along in fall camp.

