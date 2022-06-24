LaPorta is the veteran in the TE room

Sam LaPorta was once the new guy in the TE room. He remembers his first few practices at Iowa. Now he returns for his senior season, after leading the Hawkeyes in catches last season with 53 and landing as a Third Team All-Big Ten selection.

This season there are three new tight ends in the room, including Lafayette transfer Steven Stilianos. LaPorta met with the media on Thursday afternoon, largely discussing his experiences as a young Hawkeye and what the new guys are going through as they begin their college careers.



