LaPorta learns lesson with touchdown celebration

Iowa used one of their own tenancies against Colorado State and it paid off nicely. With the game tied at 14, the Hawkeyes faked a tunnel screen and instead found a wide open Sam LaPorta for a 27 yard touchdown.



LaPorta was then flagged for an celebration infraction because he spun the football after he reached the end zone. The Iowa tight end caught four passes for 45 yards and the score. He discusses the touchdown pass, the penalty, and the deep passing game from the Iowa offense that involved two true freshmen.

