LaPorta on the Iowa offense

Sam LaPorta might have been Iowa's most effective offensive performer on Saturday night as the Hawkeyes fell to Michigan 42-3 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Iowa tight end had 46 yards receiving in the game to lead the team, but that is an indication of how much the offense struggled.



Following the game, the Iowa tight end tried to explain why the Hawkeyes offense struggled so much, why they couldn't have success in the red zone, and if he knew Spencer Petras was hurt in the first half of the game.

