LaPorta refreshed after bye week

College football is a grind and it can take a real toll on the body of the players. That's why a bye week was just what the doctor ordered for the Hawkeyes and Sam LaPorta. The star tight end spent his bye weekend watching some Big Ten football and resting up for the stretch run that begins on Saturday in Madison when Iowa faces Wisconsin.

The veteran tight end discusses the match-up with the Badgers and how there are no real surprises with the two schools and what they like to do on both sides of the ball.

