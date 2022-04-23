LaPorta talks new position coach and spring ball
It's been a spring of change for Sam LaPorta. Due to injuries, he was the only scholarship tight end that finished spring ball in uniform and he was also adjusting to a new position coach.
Following the end of spring practice, LaPorta talked about what he's learned from new tight end coach Abdul Hodge and how he has brought some defensive terminology to the meeting room and the field. He also discusses his thoughts on the quarterbacks and offense this spring.