Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-27 07:21:59 -0600') }} football Edit

Lasek considering in-state options

Lq7an26j5fvqmlr7nwoo
In-state safety Trey Lasek says he would definitely consider a walk-on opportunity at Iowa.
Luke Feddersen • HawkeyeReport.com
@iowapreps
Staff

Highland safety Trey Lasek stood out at the Class A level last fall with over 2,300 total yards at quarterback and six interceptions at safety. That athleticism opened the door for him taking a lat...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}