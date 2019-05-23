The Iowa football program has always done a good job of finding prospects that were flying a little bit under the radar and they may have found another one in defensive back A.J. Lawson.

The Decatur, IL prep likes to play cornerback, but with his size and frame, he could easily grow into a safety at the collegiate level. The Hawkeye coaches stopped by this spring, liked what they saw, and extended a scholarship offer.

“That was a big offer for me,” Lawson said. “They are a big time program and it was a big moment for me.”

Lawson has yet to visit Iowa City, but that will change soon. He plans on making a visit in early June to learn more about the Hawkeye program.

“I haven’t looked at a lot yet about Iowa, but the coaches talk to me about how they develop their players and how they had a lot of success putting players in the NFL,” he said.

Following the offer from Iowa, Minnesota also put a scholarship on the table. He has also had visits from Michigan State, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Iowa State is now also in contact. Lawson already had offers from several MAC schools, including Central Michigan, Ball State, Bowling Green, Kent State, and Toledo.

All this new attention from high major programs hasn’t gone to his head. In fact, it’s made him work even harder.

“Now that I have these offers, I am working even harder. It’s really pushing me to get better, but at the same time, stay humble.”