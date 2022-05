LB Preston Ries commits to Iowa

Class of 2024 in-state linebacker Preston Ries is going to be a Hawkeye. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Monticello native announced his verbal commitment today three weeks after earning scholarship offer from the Iowa coaching staff.

A three-star prospect, Ries chose the Hawkeyes over early offers from Iowa State and Nebraska.

Overall, he is the fourth commitment for Iowa in the Class of 2024, joining fellow in-state prospects Cody Fox, Cam Buffington, and Derek Weisskopf in the recruiting class for the Hawkeyes.