HawkeyeReport - Linebackers getting comfortable in roles

This spring Iowa's two main linebackers are getting comfortable in their roles and playing together. Last season, Seth Benson and Jack Campbell were splitting time at the middle linebacker position. Now they are working together at middle linebacker and weakside linebacker, with Benson in the middle and Campbell next to him.



Benson met with the media and discusses how the two have come together at their positions, if they are still rotating around at linebacker, and what he has seen from the Iowa defensive line and if they are keeping the linebackers clean this spring.

