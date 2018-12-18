Two days after returning home from Iowa City, Florida linebacker Yahweh Jeudy has flipped his commitment from Kansas State to Iowa. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Jeudy announced his decision tonight on Twitter just before signing day.

Jeudy, who had 124 tackles for Cardinal Gibbons High School this past season, also held scholarship offers from Syracuse, Navy, Arkansas State, Central Michigan, Toledo, Kent State, Florida Atlantic, and Georgia State in addition to Iowa and Kansas State.

A three-star prospect, Jeudy is commitment No. 18 for Iowa in the Class of 2019.