Iowa 40, Northwestern 14: McNamara's Time at QB1 at Likely End

Iowa 40, Northwestern 14: McNamara's Time at QB1 at Likely End

Cade McNamara's time as Iowa's starting quarterback isn't officially over, but...

 Adam Jacobi
Iowa 40, Northwestern 14: Sullivan Leads Surge Past Former Team

Iowa 40, Northwestern 14: Sullivan Leads Surge Past Former Team

Despite the offense's success with Sullivan at the helm, Ferentz wouldn't commit to him as Iowa's starter going into

 Eliot Clough
WATCH: Nick Jackson & Jay Higgins Talk Iowa Defense vs Northwestern

WATCH: Nick Jackson & Jay Higgins Talk Iowa Defense vs Northwestern

Nick Jackson & Jay Higgins talked about their partnership on the field, how the defense bounced back, and more.

Video content
 Ross Binder
WATCH: Kirk Ferentz Talks Iowa Win Over Northwestern

WATCH: Kirk Ferentz Talks Iowa Win Over Northwestern

Kirk Ferentz spoke to the media after Iowa's 40-10 win over Northwestern on Saturday.

Video content
 Ross Binder
WATCH: Brendan Sullivan Talks QB1, Win Over Northwestern

WATCH: Brendan Sullivan Talks QB1, Win Over Northwestern

Brendan Sullivan talked about taking over for Cade McNamara at QB and leading Iowa to a 40-14 win.

Video content
 Ross Binder

Published Oct 28, 2024
LB Zach Twedt Arrested Early Sunday Morning
circle avatar
Adam Jacobi  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Publisher
Twitter
@Adam_Jacobi

Iowa linebacker Zach Twedt, a junior from Story City, Iowa, was arrested for public intoxication in Iowa City early Sunday morning, according to court records posted online. Twedt was also cited for public urination and offered guilty pleas on both counts.

Each charge carries a $180.75 fine, according to court records.

Twedt has participated in all eight games this season, largely on special teams, and recorded his first career tackle in Iowa's 31-14 win against Minnesota in September.

The Iowa football program has not yet announced an update on Twedt's status with the team. Recent OWI arrests for OL Cade Borud and now-departed WR Kaleb Brown resulted in one-game suspensions from the team, with both announcements citing athletic department policy.

Head coach Kirk Ferentz will address the media at his scheduled weekly press conference Tuesday afternoon, at 12:45 PM CT.

Hawkeye Beacon will update this story as more information becomes available.

