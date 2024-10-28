LB Zach Twedt Arrested Early Sunday Morning

in other news
Iowa linebacker Zach Twedt, a junior from Story City, Iowa, was arrested for public intoxication in Iowa City early Sunday morning, according to court records posted online. Twedt was also cited for public urination and offered guilty pleas on both counts.
Each charge carries a $180.75 fine, according to court records.
Twedt has participated in all eight games this season, largely on special teams, and recorded his first career tackle in Iowa's 31-14 win against Minnesota in September.
The Iowa football program has not yet announced an update on Twedt's status with the team. Recent OWI arrests for OL Cade Borud and now-departed WR Kaleb Brown resulted in one-game suspensions from the team, with both announcements citing athletic department policy.
Head coach Kirk Ferentz will address the media at his scheduled weekly press conference Tuesday afternoon, at 12:45 PM CT.
Hawkeye Beacon will update this story as more information becomes available.
