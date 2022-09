After struggling to stay healthy in the early portion of his Iowa career, Logan Lee is now healthy and he's not about to step off the gas. After playing 71 snaps against Iowa State, he backed down to 41 snaps this past weekend and the veteran tackles says he's fine playing every snap if needed.



Lee discusses his workload at defensive tackle, the Rutgers offense and if it's a lot like Iowa's, and how he is helping to mentor Aaron Graves in his freshman year.