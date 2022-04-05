Lee gives back on spring break

While most college students would head to a tropical location and party during spring break, Logan Lee and a few of his teammates had a different idea. Lee, who has been active with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes since high school and with Athletes in Action at Iowa, took off to Ecuador to help a village set up safe drinking water.



He talks about that adventure and what it was like to take part in this type of activity. He also talks about his recovery from playing all of the games last season and how happy he was to stay healthy all year.

