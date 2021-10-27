Lee leads the Hawkeyes

He may be the smallest wrestler in the Iowa lineup, but Spencer Lee is the biggest name on the Hawkeye roster and everyone else is trying to measure up to his success. Tom Brands said at media day that everyone else at every other weight it trying to achieve what Lee did last season when he won his third NCAA title.



Lee discusses what it's been like for him navigating the world of name, image, and likeness, where he has signed several significant deals. He also talks about helping to recruiting some of seniors back for another year and what this team means to him.

