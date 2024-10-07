Leshon Williams Entering Transfer Portal

in other news
IOWA CITY -- Fast on the heels of fellow Iowa skill position player Kaleb Brown announcing plans to redshirt for the remainder of the 2024 season, Hawkeye running back Leshon Williams announced on social media that he would be entering the transfer portal.
"I appreciate the love and support throughout my time in the black and gold, with the countless moments of excitement on the field, you've made every game unforgettable, said Williams in a message announcing his decision to depart.
"To my teammates, I'm beyond grateful for the sacrifices you've made for me as well as the program," Williams added. "The bond we've built will last a lifetime."
"However, after careful consideration, I've decided to enter the transfer portal to peruse new opportunities. This was not an easy decision, but I believe it's the best path forward for my personal as well athletic growth," Williams concluded.
Williams led Iowa in rushing last season, posting team-best totals in carries (171) and yards (821), though he had just one rushing touchdown. In 2022, Williams was Iowa's second-leading rusher (behind then-freshman standout Kaleb Johnson) and finished with 413 yards and two touchdowns on 117 carries. Williams also had 23 receptions for 146 yards and a touchdown over the past two season.
Injuries and the re-emergence of Kaleb Johnson as the leading man in Iowa's rushing attack had limited Williams' playing time and production in 2024. Williams saw action in just three games in 2024 (he did not play in either of Iowa's recent games against Minnesota and Ohio State) and totaled just 21 yards on 11 carries in those three games.
Williams will have one year of eligibility remaining after he enters the transfer portal.
The Iowa football program has not yet commented on Williams's announcement, but Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz will have his weekly press conference on Tuesday afternoon at 12:45 pm, if a statement is not made sooner.
This breaking news article will be updated as more information is made available.
